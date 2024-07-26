Hot and Humid Weekend ahead with T-Storms possible Sunday night into Monday.

Today will see some Smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the Twin Cities but Southerly Winds Today through the Weekend will help clear the Smoke and push it north back into Canada – the Smoke is from Wildfires stretching from northern California, eastern Oregon, eastern Washington and southwester Canada. Highs this Friday afternoon will be in the mid 80s with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s producing Heat Index Values near 90 degrees along with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Hazy, Hot and Humid Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s producing Heat Index Values in the low to mid 90s. Strong T-Storms with Heavy Downpours and Strong Winds will be possible too Sunday evening into Monday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS