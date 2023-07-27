Hot and Humid Today then Severe T-Storms Tonight.
High heat and humidity will create uncomfortable conditions for anyone outside this afternoon in the Twin Cities. Actual air temperatures will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and dew point temperatures in the 70s will create heat index values ( feels like temperature ) of 101 to 106 degrees. The heat and humidity will lead to rapidly developing T-Storms after 6pm and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Large Hail and Intense Rainfall. People should stay Alert to KSTP this evening for the potential of Severe T-Storms. The T-Storm Threat for the Twin Cities tonight is from 6pm to 12am Friday.
JONATHAN YUHAS