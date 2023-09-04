Hot again Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday and turning cooler Wednesday

* FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR HEAT WITH HIGHS IN UPPER 90s TO 100 DEGREES.

* FORECAST FIRST ALERT TUE. SEP 5. FOR SEVERE T-STORMS AFTER 3pm – TORNADO, DAMGING WINDS, HAIL & HEAVY RAINFALL RISK 3pm TUESDAY TO 11pm TUESDAY.

The All Time Record High for Twin Cities for September is 104 degrees set September 10, 1931. The All Time September Record High for the state of Minnesota is 111 September 11, 1931 in Beardsley, MN ( western Minnesota near North Dakota/South Dakota border ).

Hot Statewide this Labor Day Monday with Scattered T-Storms and some could be Severe with Hail and Damaging Winds this evening along a line from International Falls to Marshall and points west into the eastern Dakotas.

Elevated Fire Danger Today with all across Minnesota and western Wisconsin with combination of Hot Temperatures, Drying Out Vegetation and Gusty Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Scattered T-Storms Tuesday in the late afternoon and evening in the Twin Cities and some T-Storms could be Severe with Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall. . The Risk for T-Storms Tuesday will be after 3 p.m. in the Twin Cities . Scattered Showers and Cooler Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

TODAY LABOR DAY: HEAT ADVISORY FOR HOT TEMPS AROUND 100 DEGREES

Hazy Sunshine, Hot, Humid and Breezy.

HIGH: 98 Degrees. ( Heat Index 100 degrees ) – Record High 98 Degrees set in 1925.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear, Breezy, Muggy and Warm.

LOW: 76 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: HEAT ADVISORY FOR HOT TEMPS AROUND 94 DEGREES

Hazy Sunshine, Hot, Muggy and Breezy then Scattered T-Storms after 3 p.m. and some could be Severe with Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall. Chance for Scattered T-Storms after 3 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 91 Degrees. ( Heat Index 94 degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 65 Degrees. Scattered Showers and T-Storms.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………72 / 58 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers mainly in the morning. Breezy & Much Cooler too Chance for Scattered Showers is 90%.

THURSDAY…………………72 / 56 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool.

FRIDAY……………………….76 / 58 Partly Cloudy.

SATURDAY…………….……78 / 58 Mostly Sunny.

SUNDAY……………………..75 / 57 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 58 and 76 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS