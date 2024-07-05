Hit or miss storms continue through the holiday weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for July 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Spotty showers and a few storms could still pop up here and there late Friday afternoon into the evening. If you found yourself under one of them earlier today, you know it rains hard for a few minutes and then moves on. The better chances for downpours are going to be in cabin country across northern Minnesota. This weekend, there are going to be more scattered rain and storms developing both days. On Saturday, the best chances are across western and central Minnesota, with a few holding together into the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. Heading into Sunday, the better chances are in the morning, then get lower in the afternoon. Highs both days should be around 80°.

This “well, it might rain” pattern continues into next week. There are very weak waves embedded in the jet stream moving over Minnesota and Wisconsin. Those are enough to keep at least a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Gradually, temperatures warm into the low and mid 80s by the second half of the week.