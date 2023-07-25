High Heat & Humidity along with Potential for Severe T-Storms at times.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Today through Friday and the Hottest Days being Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near 100 degrees and Heat Index Values in the low 100s. 

Isolated Severe T-Storms with Hail, Heavy Downpours and High Winds will be possible in the Twin Cities between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

T-Storms will be possible across  all of Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds.  Cooler and Less Humid conditions move into the Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota Sunday July 30.  

TODAY: 

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  95  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  upper  90s  ) –  Record  High  99  set  in  1999.

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  and  Humid  with  Isolated  T-Storms  after  1  a.m.  Wednesday  and  some  could  be  Severe  with  Hail,  High  Winds  and  Heavy  Rains.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  after  1  a.m.  Wednesday  is  50%.

LOW:   75  Degrees.   

Wind:  Light  Winds  –  Higher  Winds  near  T-Storms. 

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  100  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  100  to  105  Degrees  ) –  Record  High  100  set  in  1955.

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

WEDNESDAY  NIGHT:    

LOW:   79  Degrees.   (  Isolated  T-Storms  possible  )

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………………..99 / 78  Isolated T-Storms possible.  Chance Isolated T-Storms is 20%.  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931

FRIDAY………………………..90 / 70   Hazy, Hot & Humid with AM T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for AM T-Storms is 60%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70  Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 50%. 

SUNDAY………………………85 / 65  Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid.

MONDAY………………….…86 / 66  AM Spotty T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy.  Chance for AM T-Storms is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

