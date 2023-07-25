High Heat & Humidity along with Potential for Severe T-Storms at times.

Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Today through Friday and the Hottest Days being Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures near 100 degrees and Heat Index Values in the low 100s.

Isolated Severe T-Storms with Hail, Heavy Downpours and High Winds will be possible in the Twin Cities between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

T-Storms will be possible across all of Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds. Cooler and Less Humid conditions move into the Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota Sunday July 30.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 95 Degrees. ( Heat Index upper 90s ) – Record High 99 set in 1999.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies and Humid with Isolated T-Storms after 1 a.m. Wednesday and some could be Severe with Hail, High Winds and Heavy Rains. Chance for Isolated T-Storms after 1 a.m. Wednesday is 50%.

LOW: 75 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds – Higher Winds near T-Storms.

WEDNESDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 100 to 105 Degrees ) – Record High 100 set in 1955.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 79 Degrees. ( Isolated T-Storms possible )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………………..99 / 78 Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance Isolated T-Storms is 20%. Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931

FRIDAY………………………..90 / 70 Hazy, Hot & Humid with AM T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for AM T-Storms is 60%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

SUNDAY………………………85 / 65 Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid.

MONDAY………………….…86 / 66 AM Spotty T-Storms otherwise Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM T-Storms is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS