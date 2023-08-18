Here comes the heat! Steamy temperatures to arrive this weekend – Chris

Good Friday afternoon to all! After a cooler start, the rest of the day will be a little bit more typical for mid August. Underneath more sunshine and haze, highs should top out into the low to middle 80s.

Heat builds back into the weekend. With no rain chances in sight for a while, look for sunshine and a long stretch of highs in the low to mid 90s leading all the way up to the start of the state fair late next week. While these temperatures shouldn’t break any records, they’ll still be 10-15 degrees warmer than average.

Saturday will feature highs in the mid 90s, with Sunday a little bit cooler in the upper 80s. More 90s arrive next week with the warmest day looking to be Wednesday as highs fall just shy of 100 degrees.