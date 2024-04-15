Heavy Rain on the Way Tuesday and Wednesday for Twin Cities.

Light Isolated Spotty Rain Showers possible for the Twin Cities until 3 p.m. otherwise Cloud and Sun Mix with Sprinkles at times this afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 60s with East Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly Cloudy Tonight with Sprinkles possible then Rain and Thunder moving into the Twin Cities after 6 a.m. Tuesday with low temperatures in the low 50s and East-Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday will be Wet and Windy with Heavy Rains at times – Rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday will range from 1″ to 2″ in the Twin Cities. T-Storms will also be embedded in the Rain and this could produce Hail and Gusty Winds at times Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Winds will be from the East on Tuesday at 20 to 30 mph with Gusts of +35 mph Tuesday afternoon and highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain becoming Lighter late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Patchy Fog developing Wednesday morning. Scattered Showers likely in the area Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Cloudy Thursday morning then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Friday starts out Sunny then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly Cloudy and Cool on Saturday with Breezy Conditions and highs in low 50s. Sunny and Pleasant on Sunday with Light Winds and highs in mid 50s. Low temperatures Saturday morning and Sunday morning will be near 32 degrees so Scattered Frost possible both mornings.

Turning Warmer Monday April 22 with highs in the low 60s then 70s Tuesday April 23 into Wednesday April 24.

JONATHAN YUHAS