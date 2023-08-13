Heavy rain likely Sunday evening and overnight

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for August 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered rain is over the Twin Cities already, and the rain is more widespread over western Minnesota. Near and after sunset, the rain becomes widespread across the southern half of the state. It will be steady to heavy at times in the Twin Cities overnight through early Monday morning. Eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin will still have on and off rain through early Monday afternoon. Soaking rain totals of at least a half inch are likely from St. Cloud and Hinckley south. Locally, 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in parts of the Twin Cities and northwest Wisconsin.

The rain keep temperatures in the low 70s in the Twin Cities Monday. Western and northern Minnesota will see more sun and highs in the mid 70s. There is another chance for storms late in the day Wednesday, and some of those storms could have strong winds and more heavy rain. By the end of the week, it will feel more like the dog days of summer. Highs jump into the upper 80s and low 90s, and the humidity will be more summer-like.