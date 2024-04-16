Heavy Rain and Thunder with Gusty Winds Today for Twin Cities.

Heavy Rain with T-Storms will produce Heavy Rainfall Amounts of 1″ to 2″, Gusty Winds from the East at +40 mph and possibly even some Hail in the Twin Cities Today and Tonight. Farther south near the Iowa border will be a Risk for Severe T-Storms with Risk for Tornadoes including the Mankato, Fairmont, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Rochester and Winona areas. Farther south the Tornado Risk will be higher for Stronger Tornadoes especially in eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening including Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Davenport, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa and Des Moines.

Twin Cities will have Periods of Rain and Thunder Today with Rain Heavy at Times and Winds up to 45 mph from the East. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50s. Not as Windy Tonight with Winds from East-Southeast at 10 to 15 mph but higher near T-Storms. Rain will be On and Off in the overnight hours with lows in the low 50s and areas of Fog developing after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

JONATHAN YUHAS