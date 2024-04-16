Heavy rain, a few storms continue into Tuesday evening

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for April 16, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory continues through Tuesday evening for parts of western, central, and southern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. This includes the entire Twin Cities metro. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Widespread steady to heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are likely in the Twin Cities through the evening commute. Strong winds are possible in any storm. Farther south, isolated severe storms are moving into the state from northern Iowa. Cities southwest of the Minnesota River Valley, from Mankato to Montevideo, have the best chance to see storms that produce large hail and an isolated tornado through the evening. The severe chances in the Twin Cities are very low, but expect strong winds.

Scattered rain continues overnight, then becomes more widespread Wednesday morning in eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Rain moves farther northeast Wednesday afternoon, and there could even be a little sun coming out late in the day. Northwest winds will still gust 30-35 mph Wednesday afternoon. Highs stay in the mid 50s through Thursday. It gets even cooler Friday and Saturday, as highs fall into the upper 40s. Parts of northern Minnesota could see a few snow showers in the cooler air Friday, but nothing will stick.