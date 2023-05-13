Heaviest rain south and west of the the Metro, but everyone sees a shower chance.

Happy Fishing Opener and Mother’s Day weekend! We start on a wet note as widespread showers and storms are overtaking southern and western Minnesota. This activity likely lasts for most of the day south and west of the metro, with off and on showers and storms in and around the metro. Afternoon highs will top out around 70.

For Mother’s Day Sunday, expect clouds and a few showers in the morning. By the afternoon, sunshine returns to the picture, and with enough of it, temperatures will be boosted towards 70!

Multiple days of sunshine and temps near 80 are set to kick off next week! A cold front will bring a chance of storms on Thursday, with cooler and drier weather by next weekend.