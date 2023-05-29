Heating Up! Chris says temperatures and humidity on the rise this week

Sunshine remains in play this Memorial Day, and temperatures are on the increase. Temperatures will top out around 88° this afternoon. Though today won’t be as humid, that likely changes this week as chance for showers and thunderstorms begin to increase as well.

By Tuesday, humidity returns, as will chances for showers and thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to around 90°. It’s a rinse and repeat forecast going forward, with more widespread chances for thunderstorms towards the later part of the week, still, at no point will any day be a washout.

The end of the week and into the weekend will likely be the hottest stretch of the forecast period. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s, with continuing chances for showers and thunderstorms.