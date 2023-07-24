Heat Wave with temps in 90s and Heat Index +100 degrees at times also T-Storms some Strong possible as well.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Today through Saturday and the Hottest Day being Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90s and Heat Index Values in the low 100s. 

T-Storms will be possible across  all of Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds.  Cooler and Less Humid conditions move into the Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota Sunday July 30.  

TODAY: 

Hazy  Sunshine  and  Humid  with  Isolated  T-Storms  possible.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  is  20%.  

HIGH:  91  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  mid  90s  )

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Clear  Skies  and  Humid  with  Isolated  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  is  20%.

LOW:   71  Degrees.   

Wind:  Light  Winds.

TUESDAY:

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Humid.

HIGH:  95  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  upper  90s  ) –  Record  High  99  set  in  1999.

Wind:  Southeast  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:    

LOW:   75  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….98 / 77  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 101 ) – Record High 100 set in 1955

THURSDAY…………………..97 / 77  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931

FRIDAY………………………..94 / 74   Hazy, Hot & Humid with AM T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for AM T-Storms is 50%. – Record High 100 set in 1955

SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70  Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%. 

SUNDAY………………………85 / 65  Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS