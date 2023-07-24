Heat Wave with temps in 90s and Heat Index +100 degrees at times also T-Storms some Strong possible as well.
Hot Week Ahead for Twin Cities with +90 degree temperatures expected Today through Saturday and the Hottest Day being Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 90s and Heat Index Values in the low 100s.
T-Storms will be possible across all of Minnesota each night and early morning and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Large Hail and Damaging Winds. Cooler and Less Humid conditions move into the Twin Cities and rest of Minnesota Sunday July 30.
TODAY:
Hazy Sunshine and Humid with Isolated T-Storms possible. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.
HIGH: 91 Degrees. ( Heat Index mid 90s )
Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT:
Clear Skies and Humid with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 20%.
LOW: 71 Degrees.
Wind: Light Winds.
TUESDAY:
Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid.
HIGH: 95 Degrees. ( Heat Index upper 90s ) – Record High 99 set in 1999.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 75 Degrees.
TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:
WEDNESDAY……………….98 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 101 ) – Record High 100 set in 1955
THURSDAY…………………..97 / 77 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 ) – Record High 104 set in 1931
FRIDAY………………………..94 / 74 Hazy, Hot & Humid with AM T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for AM T-Storms is 50%. – Record High 100 set in 1955
SATURDAY…………………..90 / 70 Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid with Scattered afternoon & evening T-Storms & some could be Severe. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%.
SUNDAY………………………85 / 65 Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid.
The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 83
JONATHAN YUHAS