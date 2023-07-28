Heat moves out and a wonderful weather weekend is on the way!

Good Friday morning!

Today we will see our last very warm, but only slightly humid weather until next week.

Less humid and cooler air will move into the state today and a thunderstorm or two may pop this afternoon and then a few more this evening.

The weekend still looks pretty amazing after this very uncomfortable week.

Look for sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s AND low humidity! Saturday night into Sunday morning the temperature will drop into the very comfortable 50’s!

The 90-degree air will be moving into the state by the middle of next week, so enjoy the break!

Have a great weekend!

Ken