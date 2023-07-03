Heat Index around 100 degrees this afternoon then Severe T-Storms possible Tonight and July 4

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

MSP Forecast Monday July 3, 2023 – Jonathan Yuhas  KSTP Meteorologist

* A few Isolated Light T-Showers are possible in the Twin Cities from now until 10 a.m. but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting Expected and Precipitation amounts will be Light.  Later Today in the evening hours Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours possible.  Severe T-Storms possible again July 4th especially in the late afternoon and evening.

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Heat Index Values in the upper 90s.  Hot and Humid Today in Twin Cities with Hazy Sunshine and highs in the mid 90s along with Heat Index Values in the upper 90s. 

T-Storms will develop west of the Twin Cities after 7pm this evening then move east and could become Severe in the Twin Cities Tonight/early Tuesday with Damaging Winds, Tornado, Hail and Heavy Rainfall in spots.  T-Storms will continue into Tuesday morning then another round of T-Storms Tuesday evening could again be Severe.

Tuesday July 4 Outlook Twin Cities: Scattered T-Storms before 10 a.m. then Hazy Sunshine with afternoon temps in the upper 80s and it will be very Humid with Heat Index Values in the low  90s.  10pm Fireworks Weather is Scattered T-Storms some Severe with temperatures in  the mid 70s ( Humid ). 

TODAY: 

Hazy  Sunshine,  Hot  and  Humid  with  T-Storms  possible  after  7  p.m.  and  some  could  be  Severe  with  Damaging  Winds,  Heavy  Rain  and  Hail.  Chance  for  T-Storms  after  7 p.m.  is  90%.  

HIGH:  95  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  upper  90s  )

Wind: Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT:  ( Full  Moon )

Partly  to  Mostly  Cloudy  and  Humid  with  Scattered  T-Storms  and  some  could  be  Severe  with  Damaging  Winds,  Heavy  Rain  and  Hail.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  is  90%. 

LOW:   73  Degrees.   

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph  with  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms.

INDEPENDENCE  DAY  TUESDAY  JULY  4:

Scattered  T-Storms  in  the  early  morning  and  some  could  be  Severe  then  Hazy  Sunshine  with Scattered  T-Storms  in  the  late  afternoon  and  evening  and  some  could  be  Severe  with  Damaging  Winds,  Heavy  Rainfall  and  Hail.  Chance  for  Scattered  T-Storms  in  the  afternoon  and  evening  is  90%.

HIGH:  87  Degrees.  (  Heat  Index  low  90s  )

Wind: West-Southwest  at  5  to  15  mph  with  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms. 

TUESDAY  NIGHT:    (  T-Storms  some  Severe  )

LOW:   68  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………80 / 62  Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%. 

THURSDAY………………….78 / 60  Partly Cloudy, Cooler & Less Humid.

FRIDAY………………………..80 / 60  Sunny & Pleasant.

SATURDAY…………………..76 / 63  Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%.  

SUNDAY………………………82 / 64  Partly Cloudy. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 84

