Heat Index around 100 degrees this afternoon then Severe T-Storms possible Tonight and July 4

MSP Forecast Monday July 3, 2023 – Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

* A few Isolated Light T-Showers are possible in the Twin Cities from now until 10 a.m. but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting Expected and Precipitation amounts will be Light. Later Today in the evening hours Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours possible. Severe T-Storms possible again July 4th especially in the late afternoon and evening.

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Heat Index Values in the upper 90s. Hot and Humid Today in Twin Cities with Hazy Sunshine and highs in the mid 90s along with Heat Index Values in the upper 90s.

T-Storms will develop west of the Twin Cities after 7pm this evening then move east and could become Severe in the Twin Cities Tonight/early Tuesday with Damaging Winds, Tornado, Hail and Heavy Rainfall in spots. T-Storms will continue into Tuesday morning then another round of T-Storms Tuesday evening could again be Severe.

Tuesday July 4 Outlook Twin Cities: Scattered T-Storms before 10 a.m. then Hazy Sunshine with afternoon temps in the upper 80s and it will be very Humid with Heat Index Values in the low 90s. 10pm Fireworks Weather is Scattered T-Storms some Severe with temperatures in the mid 70s ( Humid ).

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Hot and Humid with T-Storms possible after 7 p.m. and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain and Hail. Chance for T-Storms after 7 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 95 Degrees. ( Heat Index upper 90s )

Wind: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: ( Full Moon )

Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Humid with Scattered T-Storms and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain and Hail. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 90%.

LOW: 73 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

INDEPENDENCE DAY TUESDAY JULY 4:

Scattered T-Storms in the early morning and some could be Severe then Hazy Sunshine with Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon and evening and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Heavy Rainfall and Hail. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the afternoon and evening is 90%.

HIGH: 87 Degrees. ( Heat Index low 90s )

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ( T-Storms some Severe )

LOW: 68 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY………………80 / 62 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

THURSDAY………………….78 / 60 Partly Cloudy, Cooler & Less Humid.

FRIDAY………………………..80 / 60 Sunny & Pleasant.

SATURDAY…………………..76 / 63 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 60%.

SUNDAY………………………82 / 64 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 65 and 84

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV