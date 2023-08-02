Heat, humidity continue into Thursday with spotty rain chances

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for August 2, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is still a very weak boundary draped across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Spotty rain and storms are possible late this afternoon into the evening, mainly along and north of I-94. Some of the storms could have small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. On Thursday, similar to what parts of the metro saw this morning, a few showers and storms are possible through the early afternoon. It will be hot and humid again with highs reaching around 90°. By the end of the day, that boundary finally pushes south, and less humid air starts to move across the region.

Friday and Saturday should be comfortable, warm summer days. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s, and humidity should be on the lower side. Saturday night into Sunday, rain and storms become more widespread. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, you should strongly consider moving them inside. The good news though is that we need the rain. Most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin could see over a half inch of rain Saturday night through early Monday morning. With the rain and clouds, temperatures stay cooler to start next week, only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.