Heat, Humidity, and Holiday Storms on tap – Chris

Happy Saturday to one and all! The weekend planner is a mainly dry and hot weekend. Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week could start with chances for showers and thunderstorms leading into the 4th of July holiday. It’ll also bring our next heat wave. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Monday, and lower 90s Tuesday.

An early take at the day planner for the 4th: Expect sunshine to start with temperatures reaching the upper 80s by noon, and lower 90s by the early afternoon. By mid evening, showers and storms will develop north and west of the metro, reaching the metro potentially around the time of firework displays.

Widespread showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. It’ll be much cooler with high in the 70s.