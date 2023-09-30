Heat continues across Minnesota to start October

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for September 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Once again, there is a chance for rain and a few storms this evening and overnight. Some of the storms this evening in central and western Minnesota could have downpours, small hail, and gusty winds. It should be a much quieter night in the Twin Cities, but a little more rain is possible. It could linger into the early morning hours Sunday from the metro to the north and east. Expect more sun, gusty south winds, and humidity across most of Minnesota in the afternoon. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s in the Twin Cities. If the airport hits 87°, it would tie the record high set in 1897. Farther south and west, highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are possible.

The October heat continues through Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. By the middle of the week, there is going to be a big pattern change. The jet stream drops to the south, allowing much cooler air to shift across the Great Lakes. Highs fall into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and then into the 50s Friday and Saturday. There will be more rain chances from day to day, but with the cooler air, it would be lighter rain showers through the second half of the week.