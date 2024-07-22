Hazy Sunshine Today then T-Storms Tonight.

Sunny to Partly Cloudy Today in the Twin Cities with a chance for Isolated T-Storms after 5 p.m. mainly north of the Twin Cities – the most likely time for T-Storms in the Twin Cities is after 10 p.m. Tonight through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid 80s with Muggy dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered T-Storms with Heavy Downpours Tonight after 10 p.m. along with areas of Patchy Fog and lows by 7 a.m. Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s.

Spotty T-Storms Tuesday morning then Hazy Sunshine in the afternoon with Less Humid Air and highs around 80 degrees.

Sunshine and Low Humidity on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s then warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday. Weekend looks Hot and Humid with Isolated T-Storms Sunday. Highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s to low 90s. JONATHAN YUHAS