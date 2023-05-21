Hazy sunshine returns with more warm weather

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 21, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

What a fantastic weekend! I hope you were able to enjoy a chunk of time outdoors during the last two warm and sunny afternoons. The wildfire smoke is back across parts of Minnesota, and that will keep the sky hazy for the next couple of days. It will stay a mile or two above our heads for the most part, but there could be some minor impacts to air quality Monday and Tuesday. When a cold front pushes in Wednesday, that could mix more of it closer to the ground.

Before that front, temperatures climb into the low 80s over most of Minnesota, and the upper 70s in northwest Wisconsin. There is a small chance for a shower or t-shower Wednesday morning, otherwise the work week will stay dry. That front does drop temperatures into the low 70s through the middle of the week.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend, as is custom, it will get a little warmer and muggy. Isolated storms are possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. None of these storms would be severe, but there might be some brief downpours.