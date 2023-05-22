Hazy Smoke at times and continued Warm.

Smoke from western Canada Wild Fires will be back in the Sky Today over Minnesota and Wisconsin and the Hazy Smoke will continue to be aloft in the Sky this upcoming week too.

Warm temperatures in the 80s Today and Tuesday with Breezy South Winds developing on Tuesday. A Cold Front will move into the area on Wednesday bringing a chance for some Isolated T-Storms then Cooler temperatures in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27,28,29 ) will be Warm with Increasing Humidity and Spotty T-Storms possible at times. Highs in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday and Sunday then Warmer in the upper 80s Memorial Day Monday.

TODAY:

Smoky Haze and Sunshine and Warm.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies.

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Smoky Haze and Sunshine, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 60 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….72 / 53 Partly Cloudy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 30%.

THURSDAY……………….73 / 55 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

FRIDAY……………………79 / 60 Hazy Sunshine.

SATURDAY……………….81 / 63 Hazy Sunshine & Breezy.

SUNDAY…………………..83 / 64 Hazy Sunshine.

JONATHAN YUHAS