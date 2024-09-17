Hazy, Humid & Hot Today then Full Moon Tonight followed by Severe T-Storm Threat Thursday.

If you missed the Northern Lights last night over Minnesota/Wisconsin you still have a chance to possibly see them again Tonight but another Sky Event happening Tonight is the Full Harvest Blood Super Moon and Partial Lunar Eclipse. The Full Moon will appear bigger and very bright and will transition from a white color to a cool red color along with the Partial Lunar Eclipse that starts at 7:41 p.m. then peaks at 9:44 p.m. and ends at 11:47 p.m. The Moon will appear Red because the only Sunlight reaching the Moon will have to go through the Earth’s atmosphere first resulting in the Red Moon Color.

Hazy, Hot and Humid this afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the upper 80s and dew point temperatures in the mid 60s producing Heat Index Values close to 90 degrees along with Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Partly Cloudy Tonight with a chance for Spotty T-Storms between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday but nothing Heavy Expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Hazy, Breezy, Muggy and Warm on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and Southeast Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Partly to Mostly Cloudy on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with Scattered T-Storms with Brief Heavy Downpours from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. then Mix of Clouds and Sun and temperatures climbing into the low 80s with Humid dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. Severe T-Storms with Heavy Rain, Hail, Damaging Winds and Tornadoes from late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Calmer Weather on Friday and Less Humid then another chance for T-Storms and some could be Strong on Saturday with Hail the main threat. First Day of Fall ( Sun’s direct rays over the Equator ) will be Cooler with highs around 70 degrees and Partly Cloudy Skies then highs Monday in the upper 60s with Sunny Skies. JONATHAN YUHAS