Hazy but comfortable ahead of weekend heat – Chris

It’s been a hazy yet comfortable afternoon as temperatures have remained in the lower 70s. Enjoy a pleasant evening with overnight clear skies, lighter winds, and lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be a little bit more typical for mid August. Underneath more sunshine and haze, highs should top out into the low to middle 80s.

Heat builds back into the weekend. With no rain chances in sight for a while, look for sunshine and a long stretch of highs in the low to mid 90s leading all the way up to the start of the state fair late next week. While these temperatures shouldn’t break any records, they’ll still be 10-15 degrees warmer than average.