Handful of rain and storm chances ahead, but warm pattern holds

Good evening! After a gorgeous Thursday forecast, I am tracking some changes on the way for us in the form of scattered shower and storms tomorrow into your weekend forecast. Showers and storms this evening, are more likely across far southern and southwestern Minnesota, closer to I-90. However, late overnight tonight a few shower and storms are possible for the Twin Cities as well. Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow off and on throughout the day, but we’ll grab some dry periods as well. From tomorrow through the weekend, the Twin Cities and most of the state of Minnesota, could grab about 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall. While we keep the chance for showers and storms nearly every day in this current 7-day forecast, we also keep our warmer weather pattern, with temperatures generally above average.

Have a wonderful night!