Gusty winds to blow in milder air – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all, and welcome to a week that may bring spring fever to many! We already saw mild temperatures in the 30s this afternoon and this past Sunday. Tomorrow, we see partly cloudy skies with highs in the MIDDLE FORTIES, YES, FORTIES! The caveat, because there always is one: It will be windy with gusts up to 35 miles per hours. But FORTIES!

Another cool front does arrive tomorrow night and that will keep highs in the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. The temperature pendulum then swings wildly in the warm direction on Thursday.

Abundant sunshine and south winds will help to bring near record or record setting highs to the state. The forecast high right now is 48°, which would tie the old record for the day, but it’s possible many could make it to 50° before the week is over.

Colder air then returns by Friday into the weekend. A change then arrives in the pattern that could bring more active weather around here. Friday and Saturday do bring chances for rain and snow showers as of now. The chances of snow may finally return to our state, but of course, that’s a big time MAYBE for now.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece