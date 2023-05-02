Gusty winds finally calm down after sunset Tuesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for May 2, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of Minnesota through sunset Tuesday.

The gusty winds continued today, and they will finally start to calm down overnight. We keep the clear sky through the evening with a few clouds morning in after midnight. Wednesday will be a spectacular day to get outside and enjoy some nice spring weather! As high pressure sits over us, we get plenty of sun, and winds will be much lighter through the whole day. A weak low and cold front drop south Wednesday night into Thursday. That could be enough for a spotty shower or t-shower Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be pretty similar to Thursday, with only isolated rain or a t-shower developing in the afternoon and evening. Heading into the weekend, rain chances will go up. None of these will be all-day washouts, but you will need to watch the radar if you will be outside Saturday or Sunday. There could be a few stronger storms on Sunday as a warm front approaches from the west. Despite the clouds and rain chances, temperatures stay warm through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.