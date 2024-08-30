Gorgeous weather for Labor Day Weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for August 30, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This will be a stunning Labor Day Weekend across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin! Humidity stays low Friday evening with a mainly clear sky. A cold front swings through the state Saturday, but most of the clouds and all of the rain will stay in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. If you are north of a Brainerd to Hinckley to Rice Lake line, you could have scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. In the Twin Cities, it will be mostly sunny, warmer, and a little muggy. Saturday is definitely the pool or lake day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The second half of the holiday weekend will be cooler and dry. Highs stay in the mid 70s Sunday and Monday with plenty of sun both days. For the first day of school, it warms up a little bit in Tuesday, but stays dry. The next chance for rain is late Wednesday into Thursday when a stronger cold front brings scattered showers and a few storms to the region. Behind that front, highs fall closer to 70° by next weekend.