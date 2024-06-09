Gorgeous Monday, followed by several days in the 80s

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for June 9, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It has been a blustery Sunday across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. With high pressure moving in tonight and Monday, winds will be much lighter. Expect a lot of sun on Monday, and more seasonable highs in the mid 70s around the Twin Cities. There is a large heat dome across the western United States, and that will slowly move east though the upcoming week. While we are not going to feel the full brunt of the heat, temperatures will be in the 80s for several days, starting Tuesday.

The reason for the heat dome staying to our south and west: A very active jet stream pattern. A few storm systems will move across the northern United States, pushing the big heat away from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The trade-off is several chances for rain and storms this week. Thankfully, most of these will not be heavy rain chances. Scattered rain and t-showers are likely on Tuesday morning, and possibly a few more storms late in the day. Widespread rain and storms return late Wednesday evening, continuing overnight, and then ending Thursday. Looking ahead to Father’s Day weekend, the 80s stay, but plan on storms Saturday and Sunday.