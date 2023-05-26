Gorgeous holiday weekend ahead!

Good evening and Happy Friday! This Memorial Day weekend is going to be stunning! The main concern is an elevated fire risk this evening into the weekend, especially across northern Minnesota. Holding off on outdoor burning is a good idea, but if you do have a bonfire this weekend be careful and make sure to keep it attended and put out fully.

Temperatures tomorrow are in the low-80s, with breezy afternoon southeasterly winds. We warm up a bit each day into the middle of next week. Humidity levels stay low all through the holiday weekend. That being said, you may notice increasing humidity on Memorial Day, especially across western Minnesota. Isolated PM showers and storms are possible later afternoon into evening on Memorial Day across western Minnesota.

By Tuesday next week, heat and humidity are in place, with PM storm chances. This pattern holds throughout the rest of next week’s workweek.

Have a wonderful night and weekend!