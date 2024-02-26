Going from record highs to snow and sub-zero wind chills

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for February 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We just had one of the warmest February days on record in the Twin Cities! I hope you enjoyed it, because big changes are coming tomorrow. Highs Tuesday could range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s late in the morning. Then a big cold front comes through around midday, northwest winds gust up to 40 mph, and temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s. Even though it might not feel like it, take the winter jacket to work and school Tuesday morning. During the evening commute, light snow is likely. Only an inch or so is possible, but roads will get slippery late on Tuesday. The snow is gone by midnight, and temperatures keep falling. Wind chills Wednesday morning range from -10° to -15° in the Twin Cities, and -15° to -25° across central and northern Minnesota.

Wednesday is the one cold day this week, and only the second colder than average day this entire month. By Thursday, highs are close to 50°. On Friday, they could be close to 60°, which would be close to a record in the Twin Cities. Saturday is likely going to be a new record high in the low 60s. And then on Sunday, with very strong south winds, highs could approach 70° in the metro. The system pumping warm air across the state could also bring rain and storms Sunday night, changing to snow on Monday. Yes, the big swings continue into the start of next week.