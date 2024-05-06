Getting windy Monday with rain, storms overnight

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for May 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Despite the clouds, temperatures are climbing into the low 70s across most of Minnesota Monday afternoon. Winds are picking up too. Southeast winds could gust over 30 mph at times around the Twin Cities, but wind gusts over 45 mph are possible in western Minnesota. The winds actually pick up a little more after sunset as a line of rain and storms moves closer to the state. The daylight hours are dry, but you might lose a little sleep tonight from rumbles of thunder.

In western Minnesota, storms move in after 9:00 PM, and the line reaches the I-35 corridor and the Twin Cities after midnight. Severe weather is unlikely with this line of storms, but downpours and brief gusty winds are possible. The rain lingers through the start of the morning drive before pushing north Tuesday. A front will be draped across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, meaning more isolated storms are possible Tuesday afternoon. Those storms could have small hail and strong winds. If you have a practice, game, or event outside later Tuesday, make sure you have a place to duck inside in case of lightning!

More isolated t-showers are possible on Wednesday, mainly from the Twin Cities to the south. Highs stay in the low 70s through the middle of the week. Cooler air moves in Thursday and Friday, dropping temperatures into the 60s. There is another chance for scattered rain and t-showers on Friday. If you are have Mother’s Day Weekend plans, the forecast is looking good! Highs bounce back into the 70s with only a stray shower possible on Sunday.