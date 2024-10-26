Getting warmer to start the new week

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for October 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

South winds clear the clouds out tonight and bring in warmer weather Sunday. Highs jump into the mid 60s around the Twin Cities, upper 60s to the south, and closer to 60° in northern Minnesota. That is a really nice day for late October! The south winds get even stronger Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures take off into the 70s. It is possible that parts of the metro top 80° Tuesday afternoon.

This is the warm air ahead of a strong low that moves in Tuesday. Light rain is likely in central and northern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, then spreads across the Twin Cities and northwest Wisconsin overnight. Some thunderstorms are possible too. Rain totals range from 0.25” to 0.50” which is exactly what we need to chip away at the drought. Wednesday is a day of change: Temperatures could start off near 70° in the morning, then fall into the 50s by the afternoon. Keep checking back with the forecast because any change in the timing of that front could mean an entirely different wardrobe for the day.