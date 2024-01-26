Getting rid of the gloom and staying warm this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for January 26, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

While it still looks gloomy outside, visibility has improved across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin Friday. There could still be some haze and pockets of drizzle tonight, mainly southeast of the Twin Cities. High pressure gradually works in from the west this weekend. A few peeks of sun are possible in western Minnesota Saturday afternoon, then we should see a few in the Twin Cities on Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s through the weekend.

Friday was our first 40° day this year in the Twin Cities. If you can believe it, that’s right on average for our first 40° day! Expect more 40s heading into next week, starting on Monday. There is still a chance for light rain and snow late Monday into Tuesday. If there is any dusting of fresh slush, it would be more likely north and east of the Twin Cities. Once that clears, temperatures climb into the upper 40s and approach 50° through the middle of next week. There could be a few days near record highs to close January and begin February.