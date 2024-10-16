Frosty this morning then Warmer Today through Monday with Sunshine and Gusty Winds increasing Elevated Fire Danger Thursday.

Frost has been Widespread across the Twin Cities this morning with morning temperatures in the 30s and even a few spots in the upper 20s with the Clear Skies and Light Winds. It will be Warmer Today with highs in the low 60s but Winds will be picking up later this morning from the South at 10 to 20 mph and continue Breezy Tonight from the South at 10 to 15 mph which will keep temperatures in the mid 40s overnight along with a Super Full Moon. No additional Frost is expected in the Twin Cities Thursday morning through Tuesday morning ( October 22 ) as low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

The Fire Danger will be Elevated on Thursday all across Minnesota because of a combination of things during the afternoon with Low Humidity, Dry Vegetation, Fallen Leaves, Warm temps and Gusty South Winds up to +30 mph at times. Highs Thursday in the Twin Cities will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with South Winds at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Above Average temperatures continue into the Weekend with Slight Chance for Isolated Showers or T-Storms late Friday into Saturday but nothing Heavy, Long Lasting or Widespread expected. Rest of the Weekend will bring Sunshine and Breezy Conditions with highs near 70 degrees on Saturday and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Gusty Winds, Low Humidity, Dry Vegetation, Warm temps and Fallen Leaves will once again create Elevated Fire Conditions on Monday. Increasing Clouds with Isolated Showers possible and Cooler temps on Tuesday.

Fall Color around the Twin Cities and rest of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will continue to be a Peak Conditions this Week into the Weekend. JONATHAN YUHAS