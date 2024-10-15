Frosty start this morning but Sunny & Pleasant this afternoon – Warming temperatures rest of Week.

Frosty this morning in the Twin Cities with lows this Tuesday morning in the 30s producing widespread Frost across the Metro area but this is typical for this time of year. This afternoon brings Mainly Sunny Skies and highs below the average in the low 50s ( average is upper 50s ) with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Clear Skies and Light Winds Tonight with Frost likely again in the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning as lows fall into the mid 30s and low 30s in outlying areas.

Wednesday will be Breezy but Warmer with highs in the low 60s then look for the Super Full Moon Wednesday night which will be visible again Thursday night.

Thursday will be Windy and Warmer and the combination of Warm Temps, Gusty South Winds over 20 mph, Dry Vegetation and Fallen Leaves will bring an Elevated Risk for Wild Fires Thursday afternoon.

Above Average Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s over the upcoming Weekend with Spotty Showers and T-Storms possible late Friday evening and Isolated Showers possible Saturday otherwise Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny Friday through Sunday. Gusty Winds and Low Humidity with temps above 70 degrees will Elevate Fire Danger on Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS