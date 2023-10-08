Frost is possible over the next few nights in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for October 8, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of central and eastern Minnesota, including parts of the Twin Cities metro, and all of northwest Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning.

Cooler than average fall weather continues through the upcoming week. The coldest mornings are coming over the next few days. Frost is likely across parts of central and eastern Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday morning. In these areas, you will need to cover up plants, or move them inside, if you want them to keep going through the middle of the month. In the Twin Cities metro, any places outside of the 494/694 loop AND east of I-35 have the best chances of seeing frost. To put that another way: take frost precautions if you are in Anoka, Washington, or Dakota County. Frost is more likely Monday night and again Tuesday night.

The second half of the week could be quite wet. A large, slow-moving low will move across the middle of the country Thursday through Saturday. At this point, Friday will likely be the wettest and windiest day in Minnesota. The location of the heaviest and most persistent rain will become clearer as we go through the middle of the week. However, if you have outdoor plans Friday or Saturday, you need to keep checking back with the forecast.