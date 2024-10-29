From record highs to Halloween snow

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for October 29, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Another record high in the Twin Cities! This time, we broke the old record of 78° and warmed to 80° this afternoon. Now, temperatures will slowly trend toward more fall-like numbers in the next 24 hours. Tonight, gusty south winds will keep the Twin Cities in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Wednesday afternoon, expect low to mid 50s in the metro, and low to mid 40s across western and northern Minnesota.

As far as rain goes, scattered rain and a few storms are likely tonight across central and northern Minnesota. A couple could graze the Twin Cities. Honestly, most of the metro could stay dry through Wednesday night! That is when another round of widespread rain and a few storms moves in from the south. Thursday morning will likely have a wet commute in the metro. But some snowflakes could mix in through the morning, and that should catch your eye! Right now, nothing will stick in the metro. However, some parts of northeast Minnesota and northern Wisconsin could have some light accumulations Thursday afternoon and evening.

Trick-or-treat temperatures have dropped a little bit. I would plan on low 30s in the Twin Cities and mid 30s outstate. At least the rain and snow should be done by that point! The sky will be clear and winds light; just a bit chilly.