From mild to wild! Record heat to wet snowflakes possible this week – Chris

A record high from 1948 was tied earlier this afternoon as the high temperature reached 75° at MSP. We’ll remain mild tonight as clouds increase and lows fall to about 60° in the metro and middle 50s out state. Another record high could fall tomorrow! The standing record for October 29th is 78° set back in 1922, but the forecast high is 80°! Yes, even with increasing cloud cover, it will be quite a warm day. Some might even call it HOT!

Here’s where it gets wild. A cold front starts dropping southward Tuesday night. Shower chances develop across northern Minnesota and move southward overnight. Wednesday will see a high of 70°, but that happens at midnight as temperatures fall through the 50s by the afternoon. Another surge of moisture arrives late Wednesday and brings widespread showers over southern and eastern Minnesota into early Thursday. As colder air wraps in, it’s possible that we’ll see the first SNOWFLAKES of the season mixing in with some of the rain. Woah, Happy Halloween right? Don’t worry, this doesn’t look anything like 1991. Apparently something BIG happened on Halloween that year, but I’m not sure what.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece