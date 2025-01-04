Frigid temperatures continue this week

Here is your Saturday evening forecast for January 4, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday morning. Wind chills of -25° to -35° are possible.

The frigid air is back across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Overnight lows drop below zero again, and northwest breezes send wind chills even lower. In the Twin Cities metro, it will feel like -10° to -20° through Sunday morning. Central Minnesota will feel like -15° to -25°.

Dangerously cold wind chills are likely in northern Minnesota. It could feel like -25° to -35° from Duluth to Bemidji to Detroit Lakes. If you live in those cities, cover up from head to toe if you are venturing out tonight or Sunday morning.

This large cold airmass keeps any exciting weather to our south for the next several days. Expect highs in the 10s and lows in the single digits through most of the upcoming week. By the end of the week, a clipper low might bring a little snow, but possibly not enough to cover the grass.