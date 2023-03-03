FRIDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST

IMMEDIATE WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Cloudy, but mild temperatures.

MUST WATCH: Wintry mix Sunday/Monday

MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:

Happy Friday! It’s smooth sailing into the weekend with mild temperatures and generally cloudy skies. Some peeks of sunshine will also be possible.

Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are expected Saturday. Morning temperatures will be around 20 degrees, and afternoon highs will warm into the middle and upper 30s.



WINTRY MIX SUNDAY-MONDAY

The next system to watch is Sunday and into Monday. By midday on Sunday, a band of rain and snow will develop across southwest Minnesota, likely arriving in the metro after 3PM. Slushy snow could fall through Monday midday, creating a slick Monday morning commute. Accumulation is possible, with several inches of snow possible mainly north of I-94 at this time.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece