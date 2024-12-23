Freezing drizzle, light snow early Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for December 22, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered light snow and freezing drizzle develop tonight. Icy spots are possible across the Twin Cities metro Monday morning. More snow is likely in northwest Wisconsin, plus a thin glaze of ice. If you are driving east on I-94 Monday morning, potentially to Madison or Milwaukee, expect slower speeds, and be cautious on bridges and overpasses.

A dusting of snow is possible in spots around the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. From Menomonie, WI to the east, 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be gray and seasonably warm. Highs in the low 30s are expected both days. They will be dry too, which is good news for your local holiday gatherings.

After Christmas, temperatures get even warmer, and rain chances enter the forecast. Highs around 40° are likely Friday through Sunday. There are several disturbances that will bring scattered light rain to the region each day too. Some snow is possible west of the Twin Cities. Regardless, there will likely be some wet weather to deal with, and potential flight delays coming back to Minnesota after Christmas.