Forecast First Alerts Sunday and Monday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for March 23, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Forecast First Alert has been called for Sunday and Monday for the entire KSTP viewing area. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for most of Minnesota. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across parts of southern Minnesota from Sunday through Monday.

The weather remains quiet Saturday evening and Saturday night. A few light snow showers will develop across parts of southwest Minnesota this evening and move toward the Twin Cities overnight. A dusting of snow is possible. Overall, if you need to do any driving on Sunday morning, conditions should be fine, even as the snow starts to fall a little steadier. After the noon hour on Sunday, steady to heavy snow will move across the southern half of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. This is when roads will start to get snow covered and slippery, and travel will become much more difficult.

Heavy snow continues Sunday evening through the beginning of the overnight hours into Monday. The most difficult part of this forecast has always been when and where the rain will start to move in Sunday night into Monday morning. At this point—in the Twin Cities—the snow should start to change to rain after about 1:00 – 2:00 AM. Farther to the northwest, especially north or west of St. Cloud, it will continue as steady to heavy snow through Monday morning. This is where some of the highest snow totals will be for this entire storm.

In the Twin Cities on Monday, rounds of rain are likely, and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Dryer air will start to move in Monday afternoon, so there will be a time where rain will become light, or we could even get a couple of dry hours. As this entire system pulls away to the east Monday night, and into Tuesday, colder air will return, and we will end with more snow.

Snow totals in the Twin Cities will range from 6 to 10 inches, if this forecast holds with the timing of the rain. If we need to change the timing of the rain, snow totals will change as well, so make sure you are staying up-to-date with the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority as we go through Sunday. In parts of western and northern Minnesota, this will all be wet snow. Totals will range from 10 to 16 inches anywhere from Marshall to Alexandria to Brainerd to Duluth.

Overall, if you do not need to drive outside of your neighborhood Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, it is not recommended. Road conditions will improve quickly Monday afternoon with the rain. Another inch or two of snow is possible as cold air wraps in Monday night into Tuesday. Once the snow ends on Tuesday, we get a dry stretch of weather for a few days with seasonably cool temperatures in the 30s