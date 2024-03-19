Forecast First Alerts for Friday and Sunday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for March 19, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling Friday AND Sunday Forecast First Alert Days for Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Light snow will make the morning commute slippery Friday. Heavy snow is possible on Sunday.

Wind gusts are back around 40 mph Tuesday afternoon and evening. After sunset, the winds will calm down a little, but we will keep a good breeze heading into Wednesday morning. With temperatures falling into the mid and upper teens, wind chills will be in the single digits across a lot of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures will stay below average through the rest of the week, with highs holding in the 30s for several days.

The first of two snow chances arrives late Thursday continuing into Friday. This should start after sunset, so the evening commute Thursday should be fine for the Twin Cities metro. Light snow is likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. The morning commute on Friday will likely be slippery, and might take a little longer than normal. 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely across a large chunk of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. This will be the biggest snowfall we have seen in over a month, and the second biggest in this wimpy winter.

The next system to watch arrives late Saturday night into Sunday, and this one will have a lot more moisture with it. Most of this will fall as snow on Sunday, but there is still a chance that some warm air could get far enough north that we have some rain mixing in. This has the potential to be a more significant snowfall across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. If you have travel plans, either driving or flying, make sure you keep checking back with the forecast as we get closer so you can start altering plans as needed. If you want to look on the bright side, with all this snow potential, this will put a significant dent in the worsening drought conditions as we head into the growing months.