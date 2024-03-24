Forecast First Alerts continue Sunday night and Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for March 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Forecast First Alert continues Sunday into Monday. Heavy snow is likely in the Twin Cities Sunday evening and overnight, then changing to rain Monday. Central, western, and northern Minnesota should see almost all snow.

The steady snow has arrived in the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. There is a bit of a gap between this round of snow and the anticipated heavier snow moving in from the south. As a result, snow totals have come down a little bit. However, expect heavy snow Sunday evening in the metro, falling at over an inch an hour. Even with wet, warm roads, when snow falls that fast, it sticks quickly. It changes over to rain sometime after midnight. The speed of that change could also limit snow totals if it happens very fast. Farther north and northwest of the metro, this will all be steady to heavy snow through the night.

In the Twin Cities, totals should range from about 6 to 8 inches. Once again, if the change to rain happens fast tonight, those could come down another inch or so. From Alexandria to St. Cloud to Brainerd and Duluth, 8 to 13 inches of snow is likely through Monday afternoon. These are the cities that should only see snow with this storm.

From the metro to the south and east Monday, expect to wake up to cold, steady rain. Widespread rain is likely in the morning, then we should get more gaps between the rain in the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible in the Twin Cities on Monday. As a reminder, when you are clearing snow, make sure to clear it from storm drains so the rain has somewhere to go. Covered drains could lead to ponding and minor street flooding.

Temperatures fall Monday night into Tuesday, and more light snow is likely. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow is possible in the Twin Cities through Tuesday afternoon. 3 to 6 inches of additional snow is possible in parts of northwest Wisconsin. Temperatures stay in the 20s on Wednesday before we warm up by the end of the week. Looking ahead to Easter weekend, there is a small chance for rain or snow showers on Saturday. Temperatures should be in the mid 40s through the second half of the week.