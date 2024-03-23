Forecast First ALERT: Winter storm still on track for Sunday into Monday

Minnesota’s Weather Authority currently has a forecast first alert in place for both Sunday and Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued Sunday morning through Monday morning across central and northern Minnesota, with a Winter Storm Watch issued for the same period for southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin can expect 6″ to 10″ of snow to fall from Sunday morning into Monday morning, with 10″ to 16″ of snow across central and northern Minnesota.

Cloud cover increases this afternoon, with the slight chance for a few evening light snow showers. Scattered light snow is in place overnight. Even Sunday morning’s snowfall will be light at first, becoming more widespread and heavy towards the lunch hour.

Snow stays in place overnight into early Monday morning. A change over from snow to a wintry mix and predominantly rain for the metro Monday morning, will mean accumulating snowfall continuing only west and north of the rain snow line.

Right now the trend remains towards a warmer outcome for east-central and southeastern Minnesota into the start of the workweek, but winter impacts remain imminent.

Enjoy the weekend

– Meteorologist Chris Reece