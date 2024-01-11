FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Winter storm and bitter cold to impact Minnesota this weekend

A Forecast First Alert is in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 12th, 13th, and 14th. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is tracking a developing winter storm that will bring snow and strong winds to the Upper Midwest, followed up with temperatures below 0 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s below zero. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for much of southern Minnesota, with Winter Storm Watches still in play for the metro and western Wisconsin. These will likely be updated this afternoon.

Snow begins Friday morning from south to north, and gradually works northward throughout the day as wind gusts increase to 30 mph or so. Steady snow will continue through late Saturday morning before tapering to snow showers and flurries. Total accumulations will likely range from 3 to 6 inches in the metro, with higher totals southeast, and lesser amounts north and west.

Blowing snow will continue to be a factor even after the snow has stopped on Saturday. This is due to continued wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph following the storm.

Saturday night, overnight lows fall into the -10s and wind chills fall from -25 to -35 by Sunday morning. This bitter cold will likely continue into Monday morning.

Remember to plan ahead, and stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority for updates as this storm develops.