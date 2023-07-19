FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Isolated Severe T-Storms in MSP & surrounding areas between 5pm and 11pm.

By KSTP
Forecast First Alert

**FORECAST  FIRST  ALERT  WEATHER  DAY  for  Isolated  Severe  T-Storms  5pm  to  11pm.**     * T-Storms possible Today and some could be Strong with Hail and Heavy Downpours this afternoon and evening between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.  The most likely time for T-Storms in the Twin Cities is 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and most likely area for Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds is northeast and east of the Twin Cities across western Wisconsin. 

Temperatures Cool of a bit on Thursday mostly into the 70s statewide with Breezy Conditions and Low Humidity then back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend ( July 21-23 ) with Increasing Humidity. +90 degree temperatures move back into the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota starting Monday July 24 and likely continuing through Monday July 31.  The Hot temperatures starting Monday July 24 may lead to Severe T-Storms with High Winds at times across Minnesota especially northern and central sections of Minnesota.

TODAY:  **FORECAST  FIRST  ALERT  WEATHER  DAY  for  Isolated  Severe  T-Storms  5pm  to  11pm**

Hazy  Sunshine  with  Muggy  and  Breezy  Conditions  then  Spotty  T-Storms  and  some  could  be  Severe  with  Damaging  Winds  and  Hail  after  5  p.m.  Chance  for  Spotty  T-Storms  after  5  p.m.  is  70%.

HIGH:  88  Degrees. 

Wind:  West-Southwest  at  10  to  15  mph  with  Higher  Gusts  near  T-Storms.

TONIGHT: 

Scattered  T-Storms  possible  until  11  p.m.  otherwise  Partly  Cloudy.

LOW:   64  Degrees.   

Wind:  West-Northwest  at  5  to  15  mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly  Cloudy,  Breezy  and  Less  Humid.

HIGH:  79  Degrees.  

Wind:  Northwest  at  10  to  20  mph. 

THURSDAY  NIGHT:    

LOW:   61  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………..84 / 65  Mostly Sunny.

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 67  Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated T-Storms.  Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.  

SUNDAY………………………89 / 69  Partly Cloudy & Humid.

MONDAY…………………….91 / 73  Hazy, Hot & Humid.  

TUESDAY……………………..95 / 76  Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

JONATHAN YUHAS