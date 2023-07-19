FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Isolated Severe T-Storms in MSP & surrounding areas between 5pm and 11pm.

**FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Isolated Severe T-Storms 5pm to 11pm.** * T-Storms possible Today and some could be Strong with Hail and Heavy Downpours this afternoon and evening between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. The most likely time for T-Storms in the Twin Cities is 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and most likely area for Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds is northeast and east of the Twin Cities across western Wisconsin.

Temperatures Cool of a bit on Thursday mostly into the 70s statewide with Breezy Conditions and Low Humidity then back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend ( July 21-23 ) with Increasing Humidity. +90 degree temperatures move back into the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota starting Monday July 24 and likely continuing through Monday July 31. The Hot temperatures starting Monday July 24 may lead to Severe T-Storms with High Winds at times across Minnesota especially northern and central sections of Minnesota.

TODAY: **FORECAST FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Isolated Severe T-Storms 5pm to 11pm**

Hazy Sunshine with Muggy and Breezy Conditions then Spotty T-Storms and some could be Severe with Damaging Winds and Hail after 5 p.m. Chance for Spotty T-Storms after 5 p.m. is 70%.

HIGH: 88 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 10 to 15 mph with Higher Gusts near T-Storms.

TONIGHT:

Scattered T-Storms possible until 11 p.m. otherwise Partly Cloudy.

LOW: 64 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Less Humid.

HIGH: 79 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 61 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………………..84 / 65 Mostly Sunny.

SATURDAY…………………..86 / 67 Partly Cloudy with PM Isolated T-Storms. Chance for PM Isolated T-Storms is 20%.

SUNDAY………………………89 / 69 Partly Cloudy & Humid.

MONDAY…………………….91 / 73 Hazy, Hot & Humid.

TUESDAY……………………..95 / 76 Hazy, Hot & Humid ( Heat Index 100 )

The average low and high for the extended period is 66 and 84

