Forecast First Alert Tuesday: Severe storms and heavy rain possible

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for June 3, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is calling a Forecast First Alert for Tuesday. Severe storms are possible in the afternoon, and more heavy rain could lead to flooding.

Humidity stays high Monday evening and overnight. This feels like thunderstorm weather, but nothing is over us to trigger the storms tonight. That will change on Tuesday, as a cold front sweeps across the state from west to east. It starts mostly sunny tomorrow with gusty south winds. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the Twin Cities. Storms develop along the front after 2:00 PM in central Minnesota, reaching the Twin Cities after 3:00 PM. The afternoon commute Tuesday could be much slower than normal because of these storms. Strong winds, some hail, and very heavy rain are possible in the metro from the middle of Tuesday afternoon through the early evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible, and with the soaked ground, flash flooding is a concern Tuesday.

Rivers could still rise through the middle of the week, even though there is very little rain expected after Tuesday. If you live in a river community, make sure you are aware of the levels as they rise in the coming days. Wednesday and Thursday will be blustery. Expect west to northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph at times both days. Those strong winds drive in much drier air, and push temperatures back into the low and mid 70s through the second half of the week. A stray shower or t-shower is possible here or there, but there are no major storm systems expected late this week into early next week.