FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY & MONDAY FOR BITTER COLD TEMPS & WIND-CHILLS.

Bitter Cold this Weekend and into the upcoming work week with temperatures moderating into the teens by Wednesday but that is still well below the Average in the low 20s. Temperatures return to the 20s and 30s by Sunday January 21 and Monday January 22.

The Bitter Cold temperatures will make Black Ice on Highways and Intersections around the Twin Cities for both the AM and PM Rush Hour on Monday and likely again Tuesday. This type of Black Ice is caused by Auto Exhaust Freezing to the pavement and when air temperatures are below 10 degrees the road chemicals do not work well.

TODAY: **FORECAST FIRST ALERT DAY FOR BITTER COLD WIND-CHILLS

Mainly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Winds.

HIGH: -4 Below. ( Wind-Chills -20 to -25 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Winds.

LOW: -10 Below. ( Wind-Chills -25 to -30 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: **FORECAST FIRST ALERT DAY FOR BITTER COLD WIND-CHILLS

Mainly Cloudy with Bitter Cold Winds.

HIGH: -3 Below. ( Wind-Chills -20 to -25 Below )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: -6 Below ( Wind-Chills -20 to -25 Below ) .

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY………………….8 / 2 Partly Cloudy. ( Wind-Chills near -25 Below in the AM & -10 Below in the PM ).

WEDNESDAY……….…..16 / 2 Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

THURSDAY…………..…..12 / -3 Partly Cloudy with Flurries.

FRIDAY………………….….10 / -5 Sunny with Cold Winds.

SATURDAY………………..13 / 9 Sunny with Lighter Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 9 and 24 degrees.