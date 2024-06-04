Forecast First Alert Today for Severe T-Storms.

Forecast First Alert Today for Twin Cities for Severe T-Storms between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Today with threat for Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall. T-Storms will quickly approach Twin Cities from the west after 5 p.m. and on leading edge of T-Storms will be Threat for Damaging Winds then Hail and Heavy Rainfall behind the High Winds. Risk for Tornado too mainly in areas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Forest Lake and north toward Pine City but again main Severe Weather Risk will be +60 mph Straight Line Winds and Heavy Rains of 1″ – 2″ falling on saturated soils which could lead to some street and field Flooding.

It will be Hazy, Hot and Humid ahead of T-Storms this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s producing Heat Index Values in the low 90s. Winds Today from the South at 10 to 15 mph but Higher Gusts near T-Storms. T-Storms rapidly developing west of Twin Cities by 4 p.m. and Strong to Severe T-Storms moving through Twin Cities between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. then Showers and T-Storms ending around 10 p.m. with calmer conditions overnight and turning less Humid along with temperatures falling into the upper 50s by sunrise ( 5:28 a.m. ) Wednesday. JONATHAN YUHAS